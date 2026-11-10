Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Tractor-Trailer on Gallagher Road in Kingston

Brad Jones 6 minutes ago Featured, News Leave a comment 63 Views

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning on Gallagher Road in Kingston, near the entrance to Weigel’s Market.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Kingston firefighters and police officers responded to the scene, where the tractor-trailer was reportedly exiting the Weigel’s property and entering the roadway when the motorcycle became trapped underneath it.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released.

Kingston Police requested assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is investigating the circumstances of the crash. Gallagher Road was restricted to through traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene and investigators examined the wreckage.

The Roane County Rescue Squad transported the victim to Roane Medical Center, which is standard protocol in a fatality. Based on information available at this time, no other vehicles were involved.

Photos provided by the Kingston Fire Department show the motorcycle underneath the tractor-trailer as emergency personnel worked at the scene.

BBB-TV has requested the official crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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