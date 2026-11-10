Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Tractor-Trailer on Gallagher Road in Kingston

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning on Gallagher Road in Kingston, near the entrance to Weigel’s Market.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Kingston firefighters and police officers responded to the scene, where the tractor-trailer was reportedly exiting the Weigel’s property and entering the roadway when the motorcycle became trapped underneath it.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released.

Kingston Police requested assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is investigating the circumstances of the crash. Gallagher Road was restricted to through traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene and investigators examined the wreckage.

The Roane County Rescue Squad transported the victim to Roane Medical Center, which is standard protocol in a fatality. Based on information available at this time, no other vehicles were involved.

Photos provided by the Kingston Fire Department show the motorcycle underneath the tractor-trailer as emergency personnel worked at the scene.

BBB-TV has requested the official crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

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