Mona Lisa Juckett (Mapes)

The sweet, soulful wail of the harmonica and the gentle strumming of the guitar fell silent during the afternoon hours of November 5, 2026, as Mona Lisa Juckett (Mapes) passed away peacefully in the home she loved so dearly. Born on March 18, 1957, in Deposit, NY to Raymond and Josephine Mapes who preceded her in death along with her brothers Raymond & Steve “Cork”, sister Lilli, and beloved grandson, Zakiah. Named after one of her father’s favorite songs, Mona was already destined for musical greatness. She was influenced by both her parents and her older brothers. It’s safe to say she took what was taught and made it into a style all her own. Growing up around both parents in the kitchen, she became a talented cook. She picked up how to craft an amazing lasagna or a perfectly crafted pie crust from scratch. She could knock your socks off with her homemade pizzas made with the recipe that her Sicilian mama taught her when she was little. She graduated from Deposit Central High School in 1975 and from there headed south to Daytona, Florida where she had her beautiful daughter, Amber before settling down in East Tennessee.

Mona was an exceptional singer, guitarist and harmonica player. She could play slide, acoustic, and electric guitar and was incredibly talented at all of them. Pushed into music by her older brother, Cork. He loved to tell the story of how Mona broke his record player while trying to learn the harmonica part to “If You Want To Get To Heaven”. She played it to the point of wearing the grooves out on the record and the tonearm broke off. Her talents even led her on stage playing harmonica at the Chicago Blues Festival and performing beside three-time Grammy award winner, Bill Miller who approached her after hearing her play and invited her to play with him.

Mona’s talent stretched far beyond the guitar and harmonica. She cherished Native American culture and was skilled in leatherwork and jewelry making. Much of her home is filled with many of the amazing artwork she created and the clothing and accessories she made by hand. She was also an excellent painter and crocheter. She even taught herself carpentry and even made a lot of the furniture in her home. Her brother recalls the time she once made an entire four poster bed out of recycled wood. She had the talent to transform her ideas into beautiful creations, and the end result was something magical. Anything she put her mind to artistically; she could make it happen.

Mona was often remembered for her radiant tan skin, her kind eyes that sparkled with mischief and a wicked sense of humor. She was humble and highly intelligent. Although she was quiet, the love she had for her family was something fierce. Her final years were spent as a caregiver for others. She was often found spending her spare time playing guitars in the local music stores or spending time in the yard with her beloved cats. Taking time for the occasional live show or getting out amongst nature.

Mona is survived by her daughter, Amber, her grandsons Malachi, Isaiah, and Eli who all live in Carlisle, KY. She is survived by her brother, Rick and his wife Jan from Deposit, NY. She also will be remembered fondly by her many nieces, nephews, and their families: Niki, Angela, Amy, Ian, Kalyn, Matt, Lauri, and Jennifer.

Although it’s far too soon, and we must bid farewell to our beloved Mona, her memory will live on through those who knew and loved her. She always used to say that she knew her mom was watching over her when she saw a red tail hawk and had many incredible encounters with them through the years. We just know that she will do the same and we will be on the lookout for every hawk so we can tell her hello and how much we miss her. Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort in knowing that she is reunited with those she missed so much and was beside her grandson Z for his 20th birthday in heaven this year. And of course, from the words of one of her favorite artists…. I think we’re going to miss her for a long, long time.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and a non-traditional Open Mic Night Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in December. Details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite local charity in her memory.

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