

Michael David Matthew Cannon, age 38, passed away on November 21, 2026, at his home.

Mike enjoyed fishing and anything outdoors, but most of all spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Delilah Cannon, grandparents Elsie Cannon and Robert Cannon.

Mike leaves behind wife of 9 years Liz Cannon; children Michael Cannon, Hailey Atkins, Lexi Atkins and Aurorah Cannon; parents Michael Cannon and Kathy Louks; sisters Kellie Holdren, Tina Thompson, Asher Cannon, and Isabella Agnew; special friends Paul Sexton, Alexis Brantley, Xavier and Mason Merwin; and a host of family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service Monday, November 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the Diden Cemetery in Sunbright with a Celebration of Life to follow at White Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael David Matthew Cannon.

Like this: Like Loading…