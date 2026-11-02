Mary Helen Foust Vowel, 71

Mary Helen Foust Vowel, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away on October 24, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of love, memories, and an irreplaceable place in the hearts of those who knew her.

Born on June 17, 1955, Mary Helen was a woman whose love for her family was at the center of everything she did. She was loving, caring, strong-willed, and smart. She had a heart full of compassion, a spirit that could not be easily shaken, and a love for her family that knew no bounds. She was the kind of woman who made her presence known, whose strength inspired those around her, and whose love made her family feel at home.

Mary Helen shared her life with her devoted husband, Calvin Vowel, and together they built a family that was her greatest pride and joy. She was a loving mother to her daughters, Eustacia Odle and Tressa Vowel, and a mother-in-law to Steven Odle. Her greatest happiness came from watching her family grow and knowing that the love she gave would continue through generations.

Her grandchildren, Dallas Vowel, Eustacia Susak, Patrick Odle, and Kirsten Odle, held a special place in her heart. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Magnolia Vowel, Nicole Vowel, Axel Vowel, and Blaire Susak, who brought her immeasurable joy.

Mary Helen enjoyed the simple pleasures that made life beautiful. She loved shopping, spending time at the beach, and camping, making memories with the people she loved most. She had a curious mind and a love for mystery books and true crime shows, always enjoying a good story and the thrill of figuring things out. She also had a deep love for animals, showing the same kindness and compassion to them that she shared with those around her.

Mary Helen was more than a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a source of strength, comfort, wisdom, and unconditional love. Her strong-willed nature, caring heart, and unmistakable personality made her one of a kind. She leaves behind countless memories, lessons, laughter, and a love that will never fade.

Though her family must now say goodbye, the love she gave will remain forever. She will live on in the stories shared around family gatherings, in the memories of beach trips and camping adventures, in the laughter of her grandchildren, and in the hearts of every person blessed to know her.

Mary Helen’s life was a beautiful reminder that the greatest legacy we can leave is the love we give to others.

She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

Rest peacefully, Mary Helen. Your love will live on in all of us.

To leave a note for the family or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.jacksonfuneralservices.com

Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs is in charge of all arrangements

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