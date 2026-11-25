Mary Ann ‘Fink’ Ooten passed away peacefully in her sleep 11/10/2026.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Catherine and father Carl N. Fink, son Randy Lee Ooten,and several brothers.



She is survived by her daughters Tena Jarman (Vaughan) and Ellen Allison (Kenny).

She is also survived by her Grandchildren Charles ‘Bo’ Massingill (Emma), Katherine Vallies (Scott), Shanda Cain, Cherity Allison (Brandon), Amber Ooten, Christi Bell (John), Amanda Ooten, Randy Ooten Jr. (Amanda).

And her great grandchildren Aaliyah Pryor, Shannon Huff, Jeremiah Huff, Isabella Vallies, Makell Pryor, Sadie Shipwash, Adalynn Massingill, Asher Massingill.

Billie and Duncan Ooten

As well as her special friend J.R. Williams



Mary Ann’s wishes were to be cremated, no service will be held at this time. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Ooten family.

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