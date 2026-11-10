Martha Jean Day Tabler, Oak Ridge

Martha Jean Day Tabler, 68, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Oak Ridge, TN. The daughter of George Day and Sylvia Rebecca Patterson, she was born March 21, 1958, La Follette Campbell Co TN.

Martha married Haskell Berrier whom she had three children, Toby, Toyna and Megan Berrier. She divorced Haskell and later married Brett Tabler whom she was divorced. In her spare time, Martha enjoyed reading and playing games on her kindle. She enjoyed her Furr babies and was always feeding stray cats. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Toby, brothers George and David.

Martha is survived by two daughters Tonya R. and Megan her three sisters, Jo Ann Day Banse of Blanchard, OK, Vicki J. Binkley and husband, Terry, of Dickson, TN, and Janice L. Day of Akron, OH.

No service or burial will be held.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN. Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.companionfunerals.com

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