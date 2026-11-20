Mrs. Margaret Peters Bowlin, age 75 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday November 18, 2026. Margaret worked as a bookkeeper for Morgan County Headstart for many years and was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Wartburg. Whether at work or at church, children were her life. Margaret loved children, and children loved her. She had a major impact on so many young lives through her work with the young people at Calvary. Her pew would often be filled with children who wanted to sit with Mrs. Margaret at church. Her impact was not only felt at Calvary. She was also a pastor’s wife for many years. Along with her husband Roy, Margaret served at West Broadway Baptist Church in Lenoir City, Coal Hill Baptist Church, and Fairview Baptist Church. Margaret was also known to be a very talented singer, always willing to sing for the Lord. Especially with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Roy C. Bowlin.

One son: Troy Bowlin.

Her parents: Freddie Otto and Imogene Terry Peters.

Three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Freddie Peters, Jr (Brenda), James Gayson Peters (Carol), and Donnie Peters.

Four sisters: Naomi Peters, Roxie Pergram, Wilma Taylor, and Wanda Hampton.

She is survived by her son: Eric Bowlin of Wartburg.

One brother and sister-in-law: Ronald and Sharon Peters of Allardt.

One aunt: Gladys Goad of Muncie, Indiana.

Special friends: Bruce Adkins and family, and Margaret Dautel.

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday November 20, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Brandon Peters officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Margaret Peters Bowlin.

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