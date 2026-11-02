Margaret Francis Hembree, 95

Margaret Francis Hembree was born on March 13, 1931, in Harriman, Tennessee, and was called to her Heavenly home on October 29, 2026, at the age of 95.

Margaret was a dedicated and hardworking woman who spent many years employed at Roane Hosiery Mill and Khiser Roth in Harriman. She later devoted 20 years of service to Walmart, where she continued working until her retirement at the remarkable age of 80. Affectionately known as “Little M” or “Little Margaret,” she was a familiar and cherished face to her coworkers and customers alike. Margaret took great joy in meeting people, sharing conversations, and forming friendships throughout her years of service. Her warm personality, friendly smile, and love for others left a lasting impression on the many lives she touched.

Margaret was a lady who took pride in her appearance and always enjoyed looking her best. She loved wearing her signature little jewel on her cheek, having her makeup just right, getting her hair styled each week, and keeping her nails beautifully done. These little touches were part of what made Margaret so special and will always be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Margaret was born to the late James and Lena Francis of Harriman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Luther B. Hembree; her sisters, Dot and Thema; and her brothers, Robert and William.

She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including her children, Don Hembree and Sharon Dawson; her grandchildren, Tabitha (Robbie) Nabors, Rodney (Chasity) Lowery, and Nathaniel (Chasity) Lowery; and her great-grandchildren, Faith Renzo, Hope Renzo, Kinzee (Micah) Koski, Ryne Lowery, Isabella Day, and Radie Lowery. She is also survived by her nieces, Pat Turpin and Carolann Vann; her special friend, Darlene Griffis; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with the Rev. Clint Boyer officiating. Burial will take place on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the Roane Covenant Hospice team, especially nurses Mary Ann and Chris, and CNAs Jennifer and Cynthia, for the exceptional care, kindness, and compassion they showed our mother.

Davis Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margaret Francis Hembree.

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