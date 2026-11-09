Maintenance occurring on Oak Ridge public warning sirens this week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Personnel will perform preventive maintenance on the public warning siren system in the Oak Ridge area throughout the week of November 9, 2026.

Residents near the Y-12 National Security Complex may occasionally hear sounds from individual sirens as crews conduct the maintenance.

The sirens are positioned to warn the public in the event of an on-site emergency that affects areas beyond the site boundary. During an actual emergency on the Oak Ridge Reservation, the sirens will sound simultaneously with a standard three-minute tone.

For more information about what to do during an emergency, visit the Y-12 emergency public information webpage.

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