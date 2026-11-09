Maintenance occurring on Oak Ridge public warning sirens this week

Brad Jones 48 minutes ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Personnel will perform preventive maintenance on the public warning siren system in the Oak Ridge area throughout the week of November 9, 2026.

Residents near the Y-12 National Security Complex may occasionally hear sounds from individual sirens as crews conduct the maintenance.

The sirens are positioned to warn the public in the event of an on-site emergency that affects areas beyond the site boundary. During an actual emergency on the Oak Ridge Reservation, the sirens will sound simultaneously with a standard three-minute tone.

For more information about what to do during an emergency, visit the Y-12 emergency public information webpage.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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