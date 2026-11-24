Lyndsai Nicole Murphy-Thoma, age 43, of Clinton, passed away suddenly on November 19, 2026, from complications of kidney disease, after more than five years as a dialysis patient. A life-long resident of Clinton, she was employed for many years at Appalachian Underwriters, Inc., and dearly loved her work family.

Throughout her health challenges, Lyndsai remained optimistic and did her best to enjoy life. She was an avid University of Tennessee football fan, and when she was no longer able to attend the games in person, she loved watching every game on TV, surrounded by her beloved pets. Lyndsai had recently been hospitalized and knew she was seriously ill, yet she remained at peace knowing she would someday be reunited with her precious infant son, Ryder Shawn Wandell, and other loved ones. There is no more pain for Lyndsai – no more hospitals, surgeries, needles, or machines – only a joyous reunion.

In addition to her son Ryder, Lyndsai was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Sadler Murphy; her father, Robert Lynn Murphy; her grandparents, Henry and Nola Wallace, and Robert and Ruth Murphy; mother-in-law, Heidi Thoma; and brother-in-law, Aaron Thoma.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Albert Eaton Thoma; her amazing son, Parker Scott Wandell; her sisters, Tracy Martin-Sadler (Linda) and Stacy Sadler Combs; her father-in-law, Terry Gene Thoma; the father of her children, Michael S. Wandell; and best friend and sister-by-heart, Julie Mallonee and family, Izzy and Brody Forshee, who were cherished.

Services for Lyndsai will be held at a future date. Friends are encouraged to share memories on the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in Lyndsai’s memory.

Rest easy, Lyndsai, and know you are loved forever.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. Holleygamble. com

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