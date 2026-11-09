Loretta Mae Cunningham, Rockwood

Mrs. Loretta Mae Cunningham, age 86 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5th, 2026. She was born on July 10th, 1940, in Estill Springs. She was the sweetest woman to all who knew her and she loved her family dearly, especially her late husband, Lawrence Cunningham Sr. She enjoyed watching her gameshows, Gunsmoke, and working in her puzzle books.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Raymond Dodson & Bertha Sells; husband: Lawrence Cunningham Sr; son: “Larry” Cunningham, Lawrence Cunningham Jr; siblings: Frankie Martin, Faye Williams, Ester Burress, and Woodrow Sells Jr; and her son-in-laws: Louis “Cowboy” Goldberg, Kevin Riggs, and Chuck Ward.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Terri Goldberg & Sandi Riggs (Chuck)

Grandchildren: Michael Bradshaw, David Bradshaw, Christopher Ryans (Brandi), Craig Ryans

Great Grandchildren: Tori (Sean), Nicolas (Valorie), Hopie, Blake, Kylee, Chloee, Nash, Ryan, Ember, Tanner Ryans and Andrew

Great Great Grandchildren: Jett Daniel, Colton, and Mckinlye, Destiny Waldrop

Sisters: Dorothy Tigue (Jim) & Kay Grant (Clinton)

Special Niece: Brenda Patterson (Jeff)

and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7th, 2026, from 2:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm ET in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Loretta Mae Cunningham.

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