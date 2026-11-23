Lloyd Ellis Armes, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born September 22, 1939, in Fork Mountain, Tennessee, to the late Lonnie Elmer and Elzie Reynolds Armes.

Lloyd was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He loved his pastor, Rev. Randy Griffis, and his church family. Lloyd was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Union Masonic Lodge #38 F&AM. He was also a Shriner.

Lloyd had worked as a maintenance mechanic and served as Vice President of the union at Tennessee Forging Steel in Harriman until its closure and later retired from Carlisle Tire & Wheel in Clinton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and doing yard work, but his most treasured times were those spent with his precious granddaughter, Addison, who held a special place in his heart.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Iva Sue Armes; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Frankie & Joe Bullard, James Gallaher, John Mayes, and sister-in-law, JoAnne Gallaher.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Jennifer Armes of Kingston; granddaughter, Addison Armes of Kingston; brothers, Larry and Mary Armes of Florida and Harold and Pat Armes of Harriman; sisters, Lelia Faye and Eddie Sutherland of Columbia, and Sheryl Jean and Tim Murphy of Nashville. Lloyd is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Gerrie Gallaher of Kingston, Pam Harvey and husband Jack of Kingston, Carolyn Mayes of Memphis, Betty Thomas and husband Floyd of Chattanooga, Janet Gallaher of Kingston, and Clara Mae Gallaher of Kingston; brothers-in-law, Robert Gallaher and wife Karen of Kingston, Eugene Gallaher and wife Janice of Georgia, George Gallaher and wife Carolyn of Chattanooga, Tim Gallaher and wife Carrie of Kingston, and Ricky Gallaher of Kingston; along with several extended family members and a host of dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2026, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Serving as pallbearers will be Sean Armes, Matt Sutherland, David Poole, Adam Gallaher, Jackie Harvey, and Brad Bullard. Those wishing to go in procession may leave Fraker Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or phone (800)278-5833.

The online register book may be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the family of Lloyd Ellis Armes.

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