Linda Clemens, a cherished soul and a beacon of light, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2026, at the age of 63. Born on April 20, 1963, in the quaint town of Huntington, England, Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Earl and Mary Goddard, who undoubtedly welcomed her into their embrace once more.

Linda’s life was a testament to the power of positivity and resilience. Despite facing numerous challenges, including her own illness, she remained an unwavering source of hope and inspiration for those around her. Her radiant spirit touched everyone she encountered, leaving a legacy of kindness and strength.

An avid crocheter, Linda could often be found creating beautiful, intricate designs, each stitch infused with love and warmth. Her creations were not merely items; they were gifts of comfort, reflecting her generous heart. Equally passionate about gaming, Linda found joy in the virtual realms, where her strategic mind and playful nature thrived. Her enthusiasm for video games was just another example of her playful spirit.

Linda’s life was enriched by her deep connection to her family and friends, who will forever remember her as a guiding light in their lives. Though Linda is no longer with us, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her in return.

She is survived by her brother, Paul (Tina) Goddard of Lafollette; cousins, Christina Hutchinson, Kirsty Hutchinson, and Theresa Hutchinson of Troon, Scotland; companion, Steve Fagan; her best friend and faithful canine companion, Coco; as well as a host of extended family members and friends whom she dearly loved.

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