Larry Dean Clifton, Rockwood

In loving memory of Larry, who passed away at his home on October 24, 2026 after a long illness. He enjoyed the years he spent working in his hometown while employed with the Street Department and the City of Rockwood. Larry found happiness in the little things. He loved his family and was a proud papaw and “po po” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He often took long drives through the mountains and winding backroads of his hometown, where he felt most at peace. His family and friends will fondly remember his ever-present silly grin and the jokes he was always ready to share to lighten any mood. His warmth, humor, and kindness will be remembered by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Dean Clifton and Betty Jean McCullough

Sister: Linda Mayes

He is survived by:

Daughter(s): Magan Clifton Raimondi (Daniel), Karissa Ann Stinnet (Cecil)

Nephew(s): Tommy Mayes, John Mayes

Grandchildren: Savannah Springs (Malcolm), Sarah Raimondi, Alex Stinnett, Aaron Stinnett

Great Grandchildren: MJ Springs, Leon Springs

Friend and Constant Companion: Anthony Goney

Cremation arrangements have been made and no services have been scheduled at this time per Mr. Larry Dean Cliftons wishes. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Larry Dean Clifton.

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