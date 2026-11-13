Kyle Sterling Knight, 25, Harriman

Kyle Sterling Knight, age 25 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026. He was born on December 3rd, 2000, in Ohio. Kyle had the brightest smile and most contagious laugh. To his wife, Tymber, it is what she recollects most. All Kyle wanted in life was to be an amazing father and husband, and he fulfilled those roles perfectly, every single day. He took pride in everything he did and always found joy in life, no matter what it tried to throw at him. He was loyal to his family and friends and would do anything for those who he cared about and loved.

Kyle was lover of all animals and critters. He was also an avid outdoors man who enjoyed guns, fishing and hunting. He had many hobbies and things he enjoyed. He loved to play video games on PlayStation with his friends, which is also where he met his wife years ago, playing Black Ops 2. He enjoyed working with his hands and tinkering with things. He loved to play his guitar and banjo, and most of all he loved to ride his motorcycle. The time he spent on his motorcycle was his therapy. He would put on his riding playlist and any worries of this world would disappear.

Kyle worked for Energy Solutions as a processing technician, and had previously worked at Lowe’s.

He was the funniest person in the room and his smile and laughter will be missed by all those who love him.

He is preceded in death by his father: Steven Dale Knight

He is survived by:

Wife: Tymber Knight

Son: Cayde Sterling Knight

Sisters: Kaitlin Knight, Leslie Knight

Nieces: Delilah & Molly

Stepmother: Linda Usner

Mom: Candace Tyrell

Best Friend: Noah Girouard

Father-in-law: Timothy Griffin

Brother-in-law: Cory Griffin (Hollie)

Sister-in-law: Carla Griffin

Niece: Evelyn Griffin

and Grandmother Shelba Storey

along with a host of so many other family and friends and coworkers

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16th, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Bro. Greg Russell officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Kyle Sterling Knight.

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