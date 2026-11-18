KINGSTON MAN SENTENCED TO EIGHT YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

Kingston, TN – A Kingston man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 38-year-old Dustin Joyce was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Knoxville. He pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

According to federal officials, the investigation began after Kik Messenger reported an account that had uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material. Investigators traced the account to Joyce’s residence and determined that he was employed at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

Federal officials say Joyce admitted owning the account, which had distributed a video through a private chat.

After completing his prison sentence, Joyce will serve 20 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender and comply with special conditions of supervision.

The Department of Energy’s Office of Inspector General and the Ninth Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case.

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