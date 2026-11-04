Kenneth Rust, 80

Kenneth Rust, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 2nd, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. A devout Christian, respected engineer, dedicated veteran, and masterful handyman, he leaves behind a rich legacy of faith, love, hard work, and remarkable achievements.

Born on a dairy farm in Marion, Indiana, to James and Nila Rust, Kenneth learned the values of hard work and resourcefulness early in life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, an experience that shaped his lifelong dedication to duty, country, and family.

Following his military service, he pursued his passion for engineering, embarking on an extraordinary career that spanned some of the nation’s most prestigious scientific institutions. His professional journey included impactful work at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), the Superconducting Super Collider, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Spallation Neutron Source (ORNL, SNS). His brilliant mind was matched only by his practical skills. At home, he was a master handyman who could fix anything and took great joy in restoring and building cars.

Above all his professional milestones, Kenneth’s life was anchored by his deep Christian faith and his family. He served as an Elder at his church, Christian Education Director, and Bible Quiz coach. He lived his life as a testament to his beliefs, showing kindness, integrity, and grace to everyone he met. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Edwina “Edi” Rust, for 56 years. Together, walking in faith, they shared a home built on unconditional love and boundless generosity, opening their hearts and doors to dozens of foster children over the years, providing them with safety, guidance, prayer, and a place to belong.

Ken was a guiding light and loving father to his children and their spouses: Krista (Alex); Erika (Dusty); Jeremiah; Adria (José); Mikah (Casey); Dana (Julie); Aubrey; Joshua (Amanda); Ira; and Lynn.

He was a deeply cherished grandfather to Alicia, Jay, Maikol, Beranger, Bowen, Baylor, Luke, Chase, Brooks, Koallaidhe, Eleanor, Nicholas, and Evelyn.

He is survived by his wife, Edwina, his ten children, his grandchildren, his sister, Caroline Mason, and a large extended family of foster children whose lives he forever changed. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A private Graveside will be held.



You are encouraged to share a memory of Ken and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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