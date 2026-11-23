Kenneth Edward “Bill” Burnum, age 61 of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Parkwest Medical Center. Bill loved hunting, fishing, and his pets and farm animals. He was a graduate of Harriman High School.

Preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Burnum; grandfather, Hubert Burnum; uncle, Pedro Davidson.

Survived by his wife, Christina Burnum; children, Zachary Burnum (Katie Harmon), Jason Burnum, Paul Burnum and Hazel Burnum; mother, Betty Burnum; granddaughters, Rosalina and Ellie Burnum; sister, Cathy Presley; nieces, Amanda Presley, Katie Presley and Julie Presley; nephew, Wendell Presley; cousins, Johnny Burnum, Ronnie Burnum (Tammy), Timmy Burnum, Steven Davidson (Allison ”Popcorn”) and Joe Ray; special friends, Rick and JoAnn Clowers, Shannon and Jeff Crox, Allison Brandon and Becca Crox (Bill’s nickname for Becca is Headache); Many beloved extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2026 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 1:00 PM in the Kyker Chapel. Burial will be in Star of Bethlehem Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Burnum Family

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