Katie Christian, Oliver Springs

Katie Christian, age 79 of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born September 3, 1947 in Jellico, Kentucky to the late David Christian and Josephine Hyslope Christian. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and baby blue eyes. Ms. Christian loved the beach and eating lobster. She would go dancing every chance she was given. She lived many years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Ms. Christian was a beautician and a member of Batley Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Christian.

She is survived by her previous husband, Bob Sitterson. Along with three sons, Robert R. Sitterson, Rodney G. Sitterson, and Derek T. Wells, one brother, Richard Christian, and two sisters, Becky Christian and Rosa Lee Logan. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Sitterson, Leah Sitterson, Amber Sitterson, Jennifer Sitterson, and Blake Sitterson.

A memorial service will be held Friday November 6 at 11:00 at the Sharp Funeral Home Chapel with David Anthony Cox presiding.

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