Karen Lynn Moore (Gaylor), Jacksboro

Karen Lynn Moore (Gaylor), age 66, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2026. She was born April 4,1960 and grew up in Campbell County, Tennessee. On November 4, 1979, Lynn married Terry Moore and started the beginnings of a family that would grow into one of her greatest sources of pride.

She was strong-willed, free spirited, full of stories, and never one to shy away from speaking her mind. She carried the strength of the generations before but lived with a spirit that was entirely her own. She loved the water, whether that was going to the beach or going camping at the lake. She enjoyed family cookouts, spending time with those she loved, and the simple things in life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nora Faye Gaylor and John Gaylor; father of her children, Terry Lee Moore; granddaughter, Brittany Ashley Nicole Underwood; brothers, Bobby Gaylor, Gary Gaylor, Jimmy Gaylor, and sister, Debbie Gaylor.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Underwood; son: Ben Moore; grandchildren, Jerry (Bubba), Ashton, Kassidy, Dalton, Dayton, and Logan; brothers, Brian and George Gaylor; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Robert.

Her family says goodbye to her beloved mother and grandmother. Together, Lynn and Terry created a family built on love, perseverance, resilience, and loyalty. Through their children, grandchildren and the generations to come, their story will continue to be written.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Karen and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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