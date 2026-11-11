Karen Louise Roberts, Rockwood

Ms. Karen Louise Roberts, age 67 of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 24, 1959 to Elmer Roberts and Maggie Hackler Roberts in Dayton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Mickey Lands and had to wonderful sons: Travis and Michael. Karen had a huge passion for all animals and even rescued several and cared for them back to health. She would do anything for her animals or her family; that was her whole world. She will be missed every day and carried in our hearts and memories.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters: Patsy Roberts, Deborah Johnson, and Vickie Neal.

She is survived by:

Sons: Travis Roberts of Rockwood, TN

Michael Roberts (Ashley Roberts) of Harriman, TN

Two Grandchildren: Lyrik Roberts and Kadence Roberts

Loving puppies: Chili and Charlie

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life will take place in her honor at a later date. Evans Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Ms. Karen Roberts.

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