Joyce Elizabeth Williams, Athens

Joyce Elizabeth Williams age 63, of Athens, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at the Hospice Care center of Chattanooga. She was born on April 28, 1963 to the late Morgan Elliott and Anna Mae Elliott in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Joyce was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist church. She had a deep love & passion for riding motorcycles and taking care of people.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Morgan and Anna Mae Foust Elliott, and sister Susie.

Joyce is survived by:

Sons Travis Elliott

Lawrence “Bubba” Wallace

Brother Jeff Elliott & Amy

Sister in law Linda Elliott

Sisters Tracy Bolinger & Mickey

Grandchildren Morgan Elliott, Issac & Kelsey Elliott

Great grandchildren Drake Elliott and Raelyn Elliott

Special Friend Tim

A host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements at this time are incomplete.

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