Joseph W. Frazier Jr, Oak Ridge

Joseph W. Frazier Jr., of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2026, after a long illness. He was 72. Joe was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Sally (Erbach) Frazier, two sons, Christopher (Katie) Frazier, and Matthew Frazier, two grandchildren, Milla and Myles, two sisters, JoAnn Hammond and Patricia Kane, as well as many other close family, friends, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. Frazier Sr. and Margaret (Newns) Frazier, as well as a dearly loved sister, Marylou Bowings.

Joe devoted his life to public service, to his country and community. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and served for 26 years, rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the senior-most enlisted rank. In his last station, at Langley Air Force Base, Joe retired as the Command Chief Master Sergeant, or “Chief of Chiefs.”

In every position, Joe quickly established himself as a leader, beginning in Basic Training and continuing through his civilian roles. His leadership style was firm, but fair. Never seeking power for its own sake, Joe used his position and influence to advocate for the men and women under his command or working on his team. He was never afraid to speak his mind, yet he chose words carefully and he was always gracious in the face of adversity or defeat. His troops eagerly sought his mentorship, and Joe welcomed every opportunity to teach others.

After the military, Joe and Sally moved to Naples, FL, where they lived for 14 years near Sally’s parents. A lifelong learner, and never one to sit on his laurels, Joe completed a bachelor’s degree at International College soon after military service. He then pursued a master’s degree at Hodges University and PhD from Nova Southeastern University. While completing his graduate degrees, Joe worked in emergency management for Collier County, North Naples United Methodist Church, and Hodges University, all in or near Naples. In 2016, the U.S. Department of Energy recruited Joe as Director of Emergency Management, prompting the move to Oak Ridge. As true as in his time in the Air Force, Joe continually directed his attention and efforts to improve processes and implement new programs, all for the benefit of those around him. People were always his main priority and concern.

Joe’s devotion to others was most true for his family. Married in 1975, Joe and Sally spent 51 years in a happy marriage. After he retired in 2018, Joe and Sally turned their attention to local volunteer efforts as well as spending time together and with their family. They cherished each other’s company, watching sports or playing games, antiquing, or traveling to visit distant family and friends.

Joe led a remarkable life. Born in Baltimore, MD, he grew up in that area as an avid athlete, including as an All-Star baseball player in high school. His love of sport continued throughout his life; he enjoyed playing basketball with his boys or golf with the guys. Joe was unfailingly kind, earnest, honest-the best kind of man who will be forever cherished and missed.

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