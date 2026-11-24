John Richard “Rick” Young, age 78, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Born and raised in Oak Ridge, John was known as John to many and Rick to his family. He lived a life marked by service, faith, family, and a genuine love for people.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he built a career with BellSouth, where he worked as a lineman until his retirement. He met the love of his life, Emma Sue Young, on a blind date, and they married in 1976. Together, they had one daughter, Christie Gail Young Campbell.

He was a lifelong member of the Oak Ridge Church of Christ, a place that held a special place in his heart. His church family meant a great deal to him, and he loved being involved in the life and activities of the church. His faith and his connection to his church family were important parts of who he was.

Rick was a true social butterfly who never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone and talk about nearly everything. He especially enjoyed talking about trains, transportation, the latest technology, and politics with anyone who would listen, whether they liked it or not! Whether discussing his favorite interests or simply visiting with someone, Rick had a way of making people feel welcome.

Rick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emma Sue Honeycutt Young; his daughter, Christie Gail Young Campbell; and his twin brother, David Young.

He is survived by his nephew, Kevin Brown, and Kevin’s wife, Christie; their sons, Nicholas and Noah Brown; and their daughter, Hannah Zemke, and her husband, Levi Zemke. He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews and a host of loved ones who will cherish his memory.

Rick will be remembered for his service to his country, his devotion to his faith, his love for his church family, and his unmistakable gift for conversation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in memory of his beloved daughter, Christie Gail Young Campbell.

Visitation and Funeral Services

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, at Weatherford Mortuary from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Following the service, Rick will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

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