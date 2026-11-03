John Kenneth Keith Sr, 93, Clinton

John Kenneth Keith, Sr., age 93, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, November 1, 2026, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Born on January 13, 1933, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, John was the son of the late Lonnie and Annie Keith.

John found his greatest happiness in the simple things in life. He loved the Lord, cherished his family, treasured his friendships, and genuinely loved the community he called home. He never needed much to be happy, and his wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and ability to bring laughter to those around him were among the many qualities that made him so special.

One of the sweetest stories of John’s life was how he met the love of his life, Freda, while they were both working at K-25. Freda fondly recalled watching John make his way around the tables during their lunch breaks, joking with his fellow employees and keeping everyone laughing. His outgoing personality, kindness toward others, and unforgettable sense of humor immediately caught her attention. Curious about the man who seemed to bring so much happiness to everyone around him, she asked who he was. The answer was simply, “That’s John Keith.”Freda was also told that John spent much of his time caring for his mother and that he would probably never marry. Little did anyone know that John had already caught Freda’s eye, and their story was just beginning. As fate would have it, John and Freda fell in love, married, and were blessed with three wonderful children. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, faith, and countless treasured memories.

John was a dedicated and hardworking man who retired from K-25 as a supervisor after 42 years of faithful service. Retirement, however, was simply the beginning of another wonderful chapter in his life. John and Freda enjoyed traveling together, taking numerous bus tours and exploring different parts of the country. Whether visiting a new destination or simply enjoying the journey together, it was the time they shared and the memories they made that meant the most.

John had a special place in his heart for the Claxton community. Many will fondly remember him as the familiar voice of the Claxton Blue Devils, where his enthusiasm and love for his community could always be heard. He also served on the Claxton PTA board, generously giving his time in support of the local schools and the families they served. John believed in his community, took pride in being part of it, and enjoyed the many friendships he made along the way.

Another treasured memory for many in the Clinton community was seeing John as Santa Claus at Kmart in South Clinton. In grand fashion, Santa would arrive by helicopter at the shopping center, much to the excitement of the children eagerly awaiting his arrival. John would then spend countless hours listening to Christmas wishes, posing for pictures, and bringing smiles to the faces of children and their families. With his warm personality and natural ability to make people laugh, it was a role that suited him perfectly. John was also an avid Tennessee Lady Vols fan and loved cheering on his favorite team.

Above all else, John’s faith in the Lord was the foundation of his life. He was a proud charter member of Second Baptist Church, a place that held a very special meaning to him and his family. For many years, John and Freda faithfully sang together in the church choir, sharing their love of music and worship. John had a deep commitment to Second Baptist Church and a strong vision for its future. During the planning and construction of the new church, he was one of the prominent voices offering guidance, encouragement, and counsel. His dedication to his church family and his desire to see the church grow and prosper were true reflections of his love for the Lord and his willingness to serve others.John’s life was never about material possessions or grand accomplishments. It was about faith, family, friendships, laughter, and finding joy in the everyday blessings that God provided. He had a remarkable way of making people feel welcome, and whether through a kind word, a funny story, or a little good-natured teasing, he could brighten even an ordinary day.

He will be remembered not only for the many ways he served his church and community, but for the loving husband, devoted father, faithful Christian, and wonderful friend he was. Though he will be deeply missed, the laughter he shared, the lives he touched, and the love he gave so freely will remain in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Freda Keith; daughter, Terri Bakri & husband, Nazif; sons, John Keith, Jr. & wife, Hillary, and Chuck Keith & wife, Stacy; grandchildren, Madison and Jasmine Bakri, Delaney Keith, Grace Shoun, Colin Macolm, and Saylor Keith.

The family would like to thank John’s special caregivers, Nathan and Janis, who are part of the Nuclear Care Partners.

Friends may come to Holley Gamble Funeral Home during the business hours of 8:00-5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and sign the register book. The family will have a private graveside service on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 297, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

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