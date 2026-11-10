John Cesario, Kingston

John Cesario age 66 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2026, at his home. John was an avid New York Mets Fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Winifred Cesario, brother Frank Jr. and sister Janice.

Survivors include:

Wife of 34 years Tara Cesario,

Daughters Julia, Maggie and Abigail,

Granddaughters Bailey and Emilianna,

Sister Linda Rizzi,

Niece Dawn,

Nephew Christopher and many other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Kingston City Park. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Cesario Family.

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