Joesph Andrew Seiber “Joe”, Joyner Community

Joesph Andrew Seiber “Joe” age 48 of the Joyner community passed away Friday November 6, 2026, at his home. Joe was born on December 3, 1977, in Oakridge Tn. He grew up in Petros, TN.

In Joe’s free time he enjoyed fishing working on cars and just having a good time. Joe was the biggest prankster and always wanted a good laugh.

He is preceded in death by his father Joel Seiber and girlfriend Debra White

He is survived by his mother Diane and step dad Benny Noe. Son, Dawson Seiber wife Jeri and grandson Maverick. Brothers Anthony Seiber, Travis Noe, David Disney and Levi Kennedy. Sisters Kristy Farr, Destiny (Jonathan) Justice and Haley Kennedy. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Long life best friend more like a brother Dave Hall

A celebration of life will be held privately for family and close friends.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joseph “Joe” Andrew Seiber.

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