Joel “Jody” Lee Griffith, 65

Joel “Jody” Lee Griffith, age 65, passed away, leaving behind a family who loved him dearly and memories that will forever be treasured.

Jody will be remembered by his loved ones as a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Though his time here has come to an end, the love he shared and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Cassie (Miller) Jones and Lenard (Irene) Griffith; his brothers, Johnny Griffith and Tommy Griffith; and his nephew, Jimmy Hamby.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Karen Griffith, and mother-in-law, Jean Bunch. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Hamby; his children, Amanda Woodall, Joel “Bub” Griffith, and Dawn Williams; and his nieces and nephews, Davie Hamby, Melissa Branstetter, Joanna Hamby, and Brian Hamby.

He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Anthony Beard, Ciara Vann, Hayden Beard (wife Alexis), and Cody Beard, along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members who will forever hold him close in their hearts.

Though words can never fully express the loss of someone so loved, his memory will continue through the family he leaves behind. He may be gone from our sight, but he will never be forgotten.

Forever loved, forever missed, and always remembered.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2026 at Schubert Funeral Home from 11:00-12:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery in the Gobey Community, with Bro. Tim Hamby officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joel “Jody” Lee Griffith.

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