Jimmy Lee Miller, 76, passed into Heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 4:54 a.m. at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. For a man with a lifelong love of Chevrolets, even the time of his passing seemed fitting.

Born on October 8, 1950, in Harriman, Tennessee, Jimmy was the son of Clive and Dorothy Miller. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.

Jimmy had a great appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and riding the trails. He had a lifelong passion for cars and trucks, particularly Chevrolets, and was a devoted Tennessee Volunteers fan. He was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast, with a special loyalty to Dale Earnhardt and the Earnhardt family. Rarely seen without a Dale Earnhardt No. 3 shirt, Jimmy never missed a race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race weekends were a cherished tradition, often spent camping and enjoying time with family and friends who accompanied him over the years.

In quieter moments, Jimmy enjoyed whittling with his collection of prized Case knives. He was also a lifelong animal lover who held a special affection for his dogs. His beloved Lay-Lay, a Yorkie; Lily, an Australian Shepherd; and Sophie, a Maltese, were treasured members of his family.

Above all, Jimmy will be remembered for his generous heart and the kindness he showed to others. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he was a man of strong convictions, with just enough stubbornness to keep things interesting. He welcomed his children’s friends as though they were his own and was known for greeting those he cared about with a warm hug. His genuine nature and willingness to help others left a lasting impression on the many lives he touched.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Clive and Dorothy Miller; his beloved wife, Kathleen Miller; his infant grandson, Quentin Isaiah Etter; and his cousin, Earl David Miller.

He is survived by his daughter, Vallie Miller (Dale) of Harriman, Tennessee; his son, Nick Miller (Jenny) of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; his brother, Marvin Miller of Harriman, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Levi Miller, Mason Miller, Emma Etter, Masie Spurlock, and Maxton Spurlock. He is also survived by his lifelong childhood friend, Nancy Gilmore Meeks; his special niece, Keturah Eaton (Tyler), and family; along with numerous other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield, Tennessee.

To leave a note for the family or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.jacksonfuneralservices.com

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