Jeffery Donald Cox, Talbott, TN

Jeffery Donald Cox, 56, of Talbott, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2026.

Born on August 30th, 1970, in Athens Alabama, Jeffery was the son of Donald Cox and Lois Cox-Manis. He grew up in Tennessee, but his early years were spent in Athens Alabama.

Jeffery had a passion for fixing things. If he didn’t know how something worked, he would take the time to learn. He enjoyed boating, fishing, archery, electronics, 3D printing, drones, and mechanics. Above all, he found his greatest joy in his family and especially cherished caring for his beloved wife. Jeffery was a strong, dependable man who always did his best to provide for and take care of the people he loved.

Jeffery is survived by his wife, Lorie Cox, his sons Rocky Cox and Mason Cox, his granddaughter Ivy Cox, daughter-in-law Jessica Cox, his father-in-law Wayne Lowery and his partner Pat, sister-in-law Joanna Coronado and her husband Daniel, nieces Kiely Lowery and Brittany Eslinger, nephews Scott Lowery and Derek Eslinger, and great nieces and great nephews Chant Lowery, Alivia Lowery, Ava Morgan, Kendyl Gaut, Brynlee Lowery, Haven Millington, Laylee Millington, Jacee Millington, and Tatum Millington. He was proceeded in death by his father Donald Cox and mother Lois Cox-Manis, as well as his sister Lora Cox and mother-in-law Letha Lowery.

The family of Jeffery Cox will be holding a celebration of life in his honor at a later date.

Jeffery will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

You are invited to share a personal memory of Jeffery or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland and the Cody family are honored to assist the Cox family with these arrangements.

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