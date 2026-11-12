Jeffery Allen McLain, 53

Jeffery Allen McLain, age 53, passed away on November 10, 2026, surrounded by family.

Jeff was born February 6, 1973 in Oak Ridge, TN. He attended Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, SC from 1991-1996, where he graduated from the Culinary Arts program. He loved cooking and was a great chef that cooked for many musicians. Jeff had a deep love for music, his kids, and his family and friends. He was smart, creative, and funny, with a unique dry sense of humor.

Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Francis McLain and Dot and Ray Buchanan; as well as by his father Gary McLain.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn McLain Sharpe; sister Lisa Greene; brothers Scott and Ryan McLain; children Andrew McLain and Hannah McLain Reymond (husband Brandon Reymond); grandchildren Amelia, Elias, and Lucas Reymond; ex-spouse Heather Danielson McLain; nephews and niece Tyler and Mikey Greene, and Ashlynn and Sean McLain; and uncles Mike and Bobby Buchanan, as well as many other family and friends who will dearly miss him.

The family will be hosting a visitation in Jeff’s honor in the chapel at Weatherford Mortuary on Saturday, November 21st from 3:00-5:00pm.

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