Jean Catherine Coleburn Sances, Oak Ridge

Jean Catherine Coleburn Sances, of Oak Ridge, TN died on November 10, 2026.

She was the daughter of Agnes Eileen Gleason Coleburn and Francis Fisher Coleburn of Boston, MA. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Richard Anthony Sances, the love of her life.

She is survived by her daughter Regina Aline Sances Volman and her husband, Dr. Abe DeAnda, of Galveston, TX., son Dr. Richard Anthony Sances II and his wife Dr. Andwylynn Crabtree Sances of Oak Ridge, TN, and daughter Amy Elizabeth Sances of Oak Ridge, TN.

Grandmother of Dr. Coleburn Volman of Clarion, PA, Olivia Volman, married to Patrick Sanders of San Diego, CA, Peyton Volman of Richmond, VA, Virginia Catherine Sances of Charlotte, NC and Richard A. Sances III of Oak Ridge, TN. Each of whom brought her immense joy.

Mrs. Sances was a retired personnelist for the Department of Defense, U.S. Navy, and a high school guidance counselor. Her hobbies were remodeling and building houses and reading. She also was an avid fan of the University of Virginia sports and the Boston Red Sox. Her proudest accomplishments were her 3 children and 5 grandchildren.

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