Janet Lee Harris Kiser, Rocky Top

Mrs. Janet Lee Harris Kiser, age 89, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, entered her heavenly promise on October 29th, 2026, peacefully at home, joining her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reuniting with the love of her life, Arthur Lee “Ott” Kiser.

Jan was born in Beech Grove, Tennessee, on February 24th, 1937, the daughter of the late Oscar and Opal Harris. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her baby brother, Mickey Harris, and her beloved husband, Arthur Lee “Ott” Kiser.

On September 8th, 1956, Jan married her high school sweetheart, Ott, beginning a beautiful love story that would span nearly 60 years of marriage. Affectionately known as “Punkie” to her beloved Ott, she stood faithfully by his side as they built a life together centered around their love for the Lord, their family, and the countless lives they would touch along the way.

Jan was the very picture of a Proverbs 31 wife and mother. She devoted her life to loving and caring for her family, creating a home where love was abundant and everyone was welcome. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother to her three children, and an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother whose family was her greatest earthly treasure.

But Jan’s love for children extended far beyond her own family. For many years, she lovingly cared for babies and children in Andersonville, becoming affectionately known as “Mama Jan” to the many little ones entrusted to her care. To those children and their families, she was so much more than a babysitter. She was another mama, a source of comfort, and a loving presence in their lives. The countless children who grew up knowing and loving Mama Jan are a beautiful part of the legacy she leaves behind.

Jan’s life was a testimony of faith, love, and devotion. Like the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31, her worth was far above rubies. She gave of herself freely, loved deeply, and spent her life caring for those the Lord placed in her path. Her legacy lives on not only through her children and grandchildren, but through generations of family and friends who were blessed to know her.

She leaves behind her three beloved children, Terri White and husband Rick, Beth Hutson and husband Tim, and Joshua Kiser and wife Heather; ten grandchildren, Stuart Keene and wife Sarah, Forrest Davenport and wife Summer, Zachary Hutson and wife Tiffany, Jacob Kiser and wife Addison, Jessica Watson and husband Jake, Carson Hutson, Joseph Kiser, Jude Kiser, Jarah Kiser, and Josiah Kiser; and six precious great-grandchildren, Levi Keene, Charlotte Keene, Amelia Keene, Macy Hutson, Jesse Watson, and Arthur Kiser.

Her loving siblings, Terry Harris and wife Hallie, Don Harris, Joan Martin and husband Ronnie, and Bill Harris and wife Terri; sister-in-law, Charlene “Charlie” Kiser, wife of the late Reverend Keith Kiser; and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly, are also among those who will cherish her memory.

Holding a special place in Jan’s heart were her devoted caregivers, Jennifer Carlton and Shawntina Washington, whose loving care, companionship, and friendship meant so much to her and her family. They became much more than caregivers, sharing a special bond with Jan that her family will always treasure.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to UT Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Jan during her final days, with special thanks to her beloved nurses, Delana and Olivia, whose kindness, tenderness, and dedication brought comfort and peace to Jan and her family.

“Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” — Proverbs 31:28

Visitation will be Sunday, November 01, 2026, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A service will follow the visitation at 5:00 pm with Pastor Blake Miller officiating.

Janet Kiser will be laid to rest on Monday November 02, 2026, at 3:00pm, at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, 37710, TN.

Like this: Like Loading…