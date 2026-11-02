James Willard Robinson, 61

James Willard Robinson, passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 61. He was born on November 26, 1964.

James will be remembered for the simple joys that meant so much to him. He loved watching TV and spending time with his family and friends. Those close to him knew the value he placed on being with the people he loved, and his presence will be deeply missed. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Robinson, and his mother, Corrine Byrd Robinson.

James is survived by his brother, Melvin Robinson, and Melvin’s wife, Jenny Robinson, of Knoxville. He is also survived by his nephew, Randall Robinson, and his great-nephew, Dante Robinson. He leaves behind family and friends who will remember his companionship, his faith, and the time they shared with him.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will take place at 11 am on Monday, November 02, 2026, at Allred Cemetery, 63 Baker Ln, Pioneer, TN 37847

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