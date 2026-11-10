James Jackson “Jim” Burmmett, Rockwood

James Jackson “Jim” Burmmett, age 79, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born July 1, 1947, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Jim was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, where he voluntarily served with his wife as custodian, and especially enjoyed serving in the Love Kitchen there. He was fond of whittling, University of Tennessee football, and talking on the C.B. radio to his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Elsie Burmmett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill & Nancy Simpson; and niece, Tammy Carden.

Survivors include:

Wife of 57 years: Wilma Brummett

Daughter: Cindy Brummett

Brothers: Casper W. Brummett

Freddy (Linda) Brummett

Sister: Jewell Dean Hutcheson

Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law: Geraldine (Joseph) Britton

Ray (Pat) Simpson

Marilyn (Johnny) Treadway

Nieces & Nephews: Kimberly Hutcheson, Pamela Brummett, Matthew (Sara) Brummett, Jerry Britton, Billy Simpson, Jennifer (Jason) Baker, Angela Simpson, and Ahmad (Julie) Cooper

And a host of Great Nieces and Great Nephews, and many Friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church; 429 W. Rockwood Street, Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, November 15, 2026, a 4:00 p.m. from the First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood with Dr. Christopher Metcalfe officiating. A reception will follow services in the church fellowship hall. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Rockwood’s “Love Kitchen”, P.O. Box 42; Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Jackson “Jim” Brummett.

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