INMATE DEATH AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY JAIL UNDER INVESTIGATION BY TBI

Brad Jones 3 minutes ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of 46-year-old Joey Minshew of Indiana following an apparent suicide at the Cumberland County Jail on Tuesday morning, November 10, 2026.

At approximately 9:26 a.m., Correctional Officers responded to an incident involving Minshew, who was discovered alone inside his locked cell following an apparent attempt to take his own life by hanging. Correctional Officers and jail medical personnel immediately initiated lifesaving measures.

Minshew was transported by Cumberland County EMS to Cumberland Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Minshew had recently been arrested on outstanding warrants originating from Marshall County, Alabama, involving allegations of child rape. He was taken into custody without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and assisting law enforcement agencies at a primitive campsite in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area.

At the time of the incident, Minshew was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a fugitive warrant from another state, with bond set at $750,000.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Minshew’s death. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation.

As the investigation remains ongoing, additional details will be released when appropriate.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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