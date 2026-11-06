Harold Lynn Adkisson, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

While his family deeply feels his loss, they take comfort in knowing that he is finally free from pain. Born on January 20, 1956, in Petros, Tennessee, Harold moved to Harriman with his family in 1970, where he made his home for many years.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Harold and Geraldine Adkisson; his brother, Billy D. Scarbro; his brothers-in-law, Paul Parson, Jerry “Boots” Basler, and Charles Hensley; his mother-in-law, Wanda Oran; and his sister-in-law, Betty Clowers.

Harold’s memory will be cherished by his surviving family:

• Sisters: Jo Hensley, Brenda Parson, Becky Basler, and Carolee Treadway (Lance)

• Brothers: Bryon Adkisson (Tamara) and Larry Adkisson (Paula)

• Ex-wife: Carolyn Adkisson

• Children: Son Jason Goodman (Cynthia), daughter Rachel Norris (Chad), and daughter Cassi Coffey

• Grandchildren: Caleb Goodman, Chad Lee Norris, Briggs Coffey, Lindsey Watson, and Hayden Beason

• Great-Grandchildren: Several loving great-grandchildren

• Special Cousin, Best Friend, and Caretaker: Tammy Grant

• In-laws: Sisters-in-law Brenda Booth and Sandy Gillis, and brother-in-law Rick Clowers (JoAnn)

• Extended Family: His aunt, Lana Taylor, alongside many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the community at Rockwood Village, including the staff and neighbors Ronnie and Beth, for their friendship. They also extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff at the Tennessee Cancer Center, Tennessee Urology, Tennova Radiation Oncology (especially Dr. Patel and staff), and Amedisys Hospice Nurses Amanda and Emily for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided.

A graveside service will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens, where a eulogy will be given by Lance Treadway.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Lynn Adkisson.

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