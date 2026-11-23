Harold “Hank” Nelson, age 80, of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2026, at his home in Clinton, TN. Harold was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. He loved working with wood and was a very talented and skilled craftsman. Harold possessed a wonderful sense of humor and loved to “cut up” with everyone he met. He had some very amusing analogies that will continue to live on with us all. Harold also loved singing in church and served as a choir director for many years.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra H. Nelson; his parents, Ray and Ruby Nelson; brother, Arnold Nelson; father and mother-in-law, Howard and Elaine Henderson; and brother-in-law, Steve Henderson.

He is survived by his sons, Darin Nelson & wife Leslie, Jason Nelson & wife Barbie; and daughter, Misty Martin & husband Danny, all of Clinton, TN; sister, Kay (Bill) Walker of Clinton, TN; and twin brother, Darold Nelson of Halls, TN. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Blake Nelson, Adam (Haley) Martin, Steve and Cadence Martin, Carter and Camden Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Harold’s family will receive his family and friends on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with his celebration of life following at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Danny Martin and Rev. Rick Duncan officiating. His interment will be on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Sinking Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Jude Research Hospital, an organization Harold had supported.

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