Governor-Elect Blackburn Announces McWhorter As Transition Committee Chairman

Brad Jones 7 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

NASHVILLE, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn announced Deputy Governor Stuart C. McWhorter as the Transition Committee Chairman. 

“Deputy Governor McWhorter is an outstanding, brilliant leader and I’m thrilled that he is spearheading our transition committee,” said Blackburn. “Few have served our state so well, in so many vital roles, and there’s no doubt our state is in a better place because of his service. I’m grateful he is once again answering that call to service and to help ensure a smooth transition between gubernatorial administrations. Tennessee can be the state of opportunity for generations to come, and we are wasting no time in getting to work for the people of this great state.”

“Governor-elect Blackburn has the vision and the conviction to take Tennessee to the next level, and I’m honored to chair her transition committee,” said McWhorter. “Tennessee is positioned not only to compete, but to lead. At this pivotal moment, I look forward to working closely with Governor-elect Blackburn to ensure we do exactly that.” 

Stuart C. McWhorter serves as the Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in Governor Bill Lee’s Administration and will continue serving in these roles while leading the gubernatorial transition effort. Previously, McWhorter served as the Commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration, and prior to his public service, he was co-founder and chairman of Clayton Associates with over 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship and early-stage investing.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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