Governor-Elect Blackburn Announces McWhorter As Transition Committee Chairman

NASHVILLE, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn announced Deputy Governor Stuart C. McWhorter as the Transition Committee Chairman.

“Deputy Governor McWhorter is an outstanding, brilliant leader and I’m thrilled that he is spearheading our transition committee,” said Blackburn. “Few have served our state so well, in so many vital roles, and there’s no doubt our state is in a better place because of his service. I’m grateful he is once again answering that call to service and to help ensure a smooth transition between gubernatorial administrations. Tennessee can be the state of opportunity for generations to come, and we are wasting no time in getting to work for the people of this great state.”

“Governor-elect Blackburn has the vision and the conviction to take Tennessee to the next level, and I’m honored to chair her transition committee,” said McWhorter. “Tennessee is positioned not only to compete, but to lead. At this pivotal moment, I look forward to working closely with Governor-elect Blackburn to ensure we do exactly that.”

Stuart C. McWhorter serves as the Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in Governor Bill Lee’s Administration and will continue serving in these roles while leading the gubernatorial transition effort. Previously, McWhorter served as the Commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration, and prior to his public service, he was co-founder and chairman of Clayton Associates with over 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship and early-stage investing.

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