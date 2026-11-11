Gordon Gray Fee, Oak Ridge

Gordon Gray Fee, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., a longtime Oak Ridge business and community leader who served as president of Lockheed Martin Energy Systems and devoted decades to improving education in Tennessee, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Fee, a lifelong model train enthusiast, is on a train bound for glory. Fee’s train pulled out of the station full steam ahead for its final run on Saturday, Nov 7, 2026, having covered a lot of miles during its 92 years in service. (Fee was enamored with trains from the time he was a boy and Santa Claus set up a Lionel train around his Christmas tree.)

Fee was born in Sayre, Pa., in 1934 to Marion Meade McMillen Fee and Lt. Col. Ellis Gray Fee. He was a native of Canonsburg, Pa., and graduated salutatorian of his class from Canonsburg High School in Canonsburg, Pa., in 1952. He attended Penn State University and graduated in 1956 as a distinguished military graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics and a minor in mechanical engineering. While at Penn State, Fee was the regimental commander of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps. (ROTC) Cadet Corps. Fee attributed learning a lot of leadership skills which he used throughout his career to the training he received in ROTC. He was named Outstanding Cadet of the Year, four years in a row, and as a senior was assigned to be the Cadet Colonel, the highest ranking cadet in the Army ROTC. He received a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1962 with a minor in mechanical engineering.

Upon graduation from Penn State, Fee joined the Research and Development Division at the Oak Ridge, Tenn., K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant (operated by Union Carbide Corporation for the U.S. Government) in 1956 as a junior physicist/development engineer in the compressor test facility.

Fee married Miriam Jean Olander in December of 1956. She was a Penn State graduate from the class of 1955 in Home Economics. After the wedding they settled in Oak Ridge.

For the next seven years Fee worked on process improvements for separating uranium isotopes. In 1962, Union Carbide transferred him to their Parma Research Laboratory Center in Parma, Ohio, where he was the deputy engineering manager/assistant fuel cell engineering group leader for six years. In 1966, in a joint venture with General Motors Corp., this Union Carbide team provided the fuel cell power plant that was used to drive the first fuel cell powered electric van in the world, the Electrovan, which was fueled by both hydrogen and oxygen gases.

After a four-year stint, from 1968 to 1972, as marketing manager for Union Carbide’s Electronics Department, Environmental Instruments Division in White Plains, N.Y., Fee returned to Union Carbide’s Oak Ridge, Tenn., operations in 1972 as technical program director and project manager for the special project office of Union Carbide’s Separation Systems (Nuclear) Division, Centrifuge Department at the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Union Carbide Corp. managed all the government’s Oak Ridge facilities, as well as the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky, and Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Portsmouth, Ohio at the time. In 1973, Fee was named Nuclear Regulatory Commission Program Director at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) for Union Carbide. In his capacity as director of Nuclear Safety Programs, Fee was frequently called upon to give talks across the country on the safety of nuclear electrical power plants. In 1974 Fee was given the additional assignment as director of the Reactor Division (later renamed Engineering Technology Division) at ORNL. Fee also served as manager of the ORNL light water reactor safety program, and in various other management roles at facilities owned by the Department of Energy.

In 1977 Fee left ORNL to become president and general manager of the Operating Contractor Project Office (OCPO), Centrifuge Program, in Union Carbide’s Nuclear Division, Oak Ridge. This office, that was staffed with personnel from multiple companies, provided management support to the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Portsmouth, Ohio, multibillion dollar centrifuge construction project. While in this job in 1978 Fee attended Harvard University for a 14 week professional management development executive business course.

In 1980 Fee was named Union Carbide’s division director for project engineering, scheduling, finance, materials, and services at the Y-12 nuclear weapons components manufacturing plant. In 1981 he became the business/technical manager for the Y-12 plant and was responsible for five divisions. He subsequently became the plant manager for the entire Y-12 plant in 1982. For nine years, Fee managed this large industrial complex with over 7,000 employees engaged in precision machining and assembly operations for nuclear weapons for defense related purposes. When Martin Marietta Corporation took over the Oak Ridge management contract in 1984, Fee was made a vice president and Y-12 plant manager.

Fee was a former member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Computer and Automated Systems Association, which presented him with the Eli Whitney Memorial Award in 1986 and later that same year honored the entire Y-12 plant with their LEAD award for being the United States leaders in the application and excellence of computer integrated manufacturing. In 1990 DOE named Fee the “Best Plant Manager in the Nuclear Weapons Complex” for his leadership in manufacturing and environmental stewardship.

In July of 1991, Lockheed Martin promoted Fee to senior vice president of their Energy Systems Company that managed the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Y-12 National Security Complex, and The K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant, all in Oak Ridge; as well as The Paducah, Ky., Gaseous Diffusion Plant and the Portsmouth, Ohio, Gaseous Diffusion Plant. In May of 1993 Fee was promoted to president of Martin Marietta Energy Systems, Inc, (which later became Lockheed Martin Energy Systems, Inc., after the 1995 merger). Under his command was the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant, the Oak Ridge K-25 site and two other plants (one in Paducah, Ky., and one in Portsmouth, Ohio); where he oversaw all of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) facilities and operations employing over 18,000 people. He led several activities and initiatives that were critical to the success of Lockheed Martin Energy Systems and its nuclear weapons program. He continued in that role until his retirement on April 30, 1997, after more than 40 years of company service. Fee served on the Lockheed Martin Energy Systems Energy Systems Board of Directors before his retirement. On the day of his retirement mayor Victor Ashe, mayor of the City of Knoxville, Tenn., proclaimed Gordon Fee day in the city to honor Fee.

In 1997 The National Management Association’s Lockheed Martin Oak Ridge Chapter awarded Fee the Distinguished Service Award for serving as a role model of exceptional leadership and management and for dedication to the mission of success of Lockheed Martin Energy Systems. In 2000 the East Tennessee Economic Council presented him their Muddy Boot award for his leadership of Energy Systems.

Beginning in 1992 Fee became one of Tennessee’s business leaders seeking to improve the K-16 public school systems. Fee spent countless hours devoted to improving education in Tennessee. This became a passion and for over 20 years he served as the chairman of the Tennessee Business Roundtable’s Education Committee. He was currently serving as an emeritus member of the Tennessee Business Roundtable Executive Committee. He also served as chairman and a board member of the Distinguished Professionals Education Institute until it dissolved and was joined with the East Tennessee Foundation. He also previously served on the board of the Oak Ridge Education Foundation, the Council for Excellence in Higher Education and the Tennessee Higher Education Strategic Planning Committee.

Upon retirement from Lockheed Martin, Fee spent four years as a volunteer manager and director of the Education Edge Program, in the Tennessee State Department of Education in Nashville, Tenn., in charge of the state’s K-12 School to Work Program. He worked for three different commissioners of education in the state of Tennessee and served on a variety of committees for three different governors (Gov. Ned Ray McWherter, Gov. Don Sundquist, and Gov. Phil Bredesen). He also served on the Governor’s Task Force for Higher Education under Gov. Sundquist. In addition, he was one of the founding members of the Public School Forum of East Tennessee and served 15 years as co-chair. His dedication to improving educational systems and fostering partnerships between industry and academia significantly impacted Tennessee’s educational landscape.

In 2008 the Tennessee Business Roundtable awarded Fee their Leadership in Education Award, for his work in education. The award was presented by Gov. Phil Bredesen and was named in Fee’s honor. This “Gordon Fee Leadership in Education Award” was later presented to others, including Governor Bill Haslam in February of 2018. Fee was further recognized on March 2, 2013, by the Tennessee Legislature, where on the Senate Floor, he was presented with a Joint Legislative Resolution of Appreciation honoring his service to the state for being a diligent participant in the effort to improve the educational system in Tennessee. In 1998 the National Association of Partners in Education presented Fee the McKee Foods Little Debbie Award for Partnership Leaders.

After he retired from Lockheed Martin, retirement proved to be anything but, as Fee started another career as senior consultant and chief financial officer for Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment, his son, David Fee’s, entertainment company in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (Fee/Hedrick was a multi-million dollar company that was once one of the largest show production companies in the southeast.) The senior Fee did this alongside his work for education in the state of Tennessee.

Both universities Fee graduated from recognized him throughout the years. In 1992 Fee received the Alumni Fellow Award by the Eberly College of Science at Penn State. This award is the most prestigious award given by the Penn State Alumni Association. He was a member of the Society of Distinguished Alumni for Penn State and in 1996 he received the Penn State Distinguished Alumni Award. This prestigious award recognizes alumni who have achieved exceptional success in their professional careers and have made significant contributions to society. He served as a member of the Lockheed Martin/Penn State Executive Liaison Team and was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association. In 2018 he was named a presidential counselor to the president of Penn State and he continued in that role until his passing. Fee was also a lifelong Penn State football fan and member of the Pershing Rifles Alumni Association.

Fee was currently a member of the Tau Beta Pi Alumni Association national engineering honor society and in 1976 Fee was named outstanding engineer, by the University of Tennessee’s Tau Beta Pi Society. In 1993 Fee served at the University of Tennessee as a Chancellor’s Associate and served for 16 years as a member on the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Advisory Board at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (1992-2018) and served as a Dean’s Advisory Board Associate for the college. In 2018 he was named to the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Nuclear Engineering Hall of Fame. He was also a lifelong UT football fan and a lifetime member of the University of Tennessee Alumni Association. He also served on the Board of Visitors of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Fee was a member of the Oak Ridge Historical Preservation Association and was active in promoting historic tourism for the new Manhattan Project National Historical Park. He was a previous member of the Partnership for Preservation of K-25. He was also currently a member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee and he received the chamber award for lifetime membership. In addition, he was co-chair of team USS Houston/garden of nuclear pioneers, that was working to bring the conning tower sail from the decommissioned USS Houston nuclear submarine to Bissell Park in Oak Ridge as a display, showcasing the region’s nuclear history (Manhattan Project) and naval heritage. He was recently given a proclamation from the City of Oak Ridge for all of his contributions to the city over the years.

He was a former member of the American Society for Engineering Management, was past chairman of the Endowment and Planned Giving Committee for the United Way of Greater Knoxville, was a past member of the Executive Committee for the Energy Facility Contractors Group, was a WATTEc (Welding and Testing Technology Exhibition and Conference) Energy Exposition and Conference board member and served as the 1981 chairman of WATTec. In addition, Fee was a past member of the East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) and was a 2000 recipient of ETEC’s “Muddy Boot” Award. The award honors individuals who have helped build the community’s economic base through significant and long term contributions to the East Tennessee area. Fee was also a past member of Tennessee’s Resource Valley, and Tennessee Tomorrow; and was a past board member of Oak Ridge Associated Universities. Fee previously served on the SunTrust of East Tennessee Bank Board, the American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation Board, was a former member of the Rotary International Club of Oak Ridge – Breakfast, previously served on the Great Smoky Mountain Council of Boy Scouts, and was an alumni of Leadership Knoxville. He also served on The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge Board (CMOR), and was chairman of the Children’s Museum Fund Drive in 1983. He was recently honored at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, receiving the Selma Shapiro Friend of the Child Award at their annual gala. He was recognized for his significant contributions and support for the Museum and child-focused education. He and his wife were also formerly active in the Oak Ridge playhouse and Fee was in several productions, helped with set building, and even worked box office in his younger years.

Fee was an active model railroader who loved tinkering on his elaborate HO scale model railroad. He was currently serving and had served the City of Oak Ridge as chair of the Oak Ridge Heritage Railroad Authority since 2001. While serving on the CMOR board in 2001 Fee, along with CMOR president Bruce Jacobson, helped recruit the Knoxville Area Model Railroader’s Inc., (KAMR) to reconstruct a donation of model trains from the Milton Lloyd family of Oak Ridge to begin what is now the “Lloydstown World of Trains” exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. The “Lloydstown” layout was opened to the public in 2003. Fee hand built the replica model of The Comedy Barn Theater that is currently on display in the CMOR train room and the museum remains a center for area model railroading and KAMR meetings and activities to this day. Fee stayed on track as a member of the Knoxville Area Model Railroader’s Inc. Club, the Circus Model Builders Association, the Circus Fans of America, the Circus International Hall of Fame and the Circus Historical Society.

Apart from his career, Fee was a consummate family man. He enjoyed spending countless hours sharing his time with his wife, his children and his grandchildren. Fee enjoyed travelling with his wife, going on many Caribbean cruises (especially when their son was a cruise director for Carnival Cruise Lines). They enjoyed many beach vacations together including a trip to Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary. Fee and his wife also spent a lot of time in the Smoky Mountains where their son, David, president of Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment, owned many theaters (The Comedy Barn, The Black Bear Jamboree, The Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Show, The Miracle, Magic Beyond Belief, Kick’n Country, Bob Nelson Family Theater and The Smoky Mountain Opry), several restaurants, a discount ticket company and a catering company. Their daughter, Debbie, served as director of public relations for the companies.

Fee was chairman of the board of the Appleview Farms Community Association Condominium Board of Directors Association and was a member of the River Place Condominium Owners Association, Inc., in the Smoky Mountains and previously served on the Raven Crest Condos Board of Directors in the Smoky Mountains.

Fee is survived by his loving wife of 69 years and best friend, Miriam Fee; their two beloved children: daughter, Deborah (Debbie) Fee Newsom of Sevierville, Tenn.; and son, David Fee, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., his half-brother, Brandon Scott Fee of Birmingham, Ala., and Scott’s step- son, Ryan Morgan; his four grandchildren, Michael Newsom, (Bekah Arnold Newsom), and Christy Newsom, all of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; Megan Fee Knight and her husband, Samuel, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.; Joshua Fee of Sevierville, Tenn.; and his great-granddaughter, Madison Joy Newsom, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., as well as many nieces, nephews and friends whose lives he touched, and whose lives blessed his. The family is very thankful for Debra Prince Fox of Oliver Springs, Tenn., who provided supportive care, friendship and household help for the Fee’s during the past eight years

along with many other wonderful caregivers. He will be greatly missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Doris Fee, and his son-in-law, Thomas James Newsom.

A celebration of life for Fee will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 16th at Pollard Auditorium in Oak Ridge. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the service beginning at 6:00 p.m. There will be a reception for family and friends at Pollard immediately after the service. Interment will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17th in Oak Ridge Memorial Park for immediate and extended family.

Weatherford Mortuary, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers due to family allergies the family request that memorials be in the form of contributions to the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) Sail Project, 115 E Main Street, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, for the model railroad exhibit, 461 West Outer Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, designated “In memory of Gordon Fee” in the memo line.

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