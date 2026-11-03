Gloria Fay (Harmon) Burris, Rocky Top

Gloria Fay (Harmon) Burris, age 87, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center. Gloria was born on October 24, 1939, in Briceville, Tennessee, to the late Oda Agee and Beulah May (White) Harmon.

Gloria was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a woman who cherished her family and the memories they shared. On June 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Charlie Benjamine Burris, with whom she shared many wonderful years of marriage until his passing. She was a proud and loving mother to her son, B. Shane Burris, who held a special place in her heart. Gloria also adored her faithful Maltipoo companion, Tyson Burris, who brought her much happiness and companionship.

Gloria attended Briceville Elementary School and was a graduate of Lake City High School. Throughout her working years, she was employed by several area banks and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). She was a member of First Baptist Church in Briceville and First Baptist Church in Lake City. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Lake City.

One of Gloria’s greatest passions was genealogy and preserving the history of her family and the generations before her. She devoted countless hours to researching family histories, carefully documenting the lives and stories of those who came before her. Her dedication to preserving these memories led her to publish numerous genealogy research books, many of which she generously donated to local libraries so that future generations could learn about their family roots and the rich history of the area. Through her research and publications, Gloria leaves behind a meaningful legacy that will continue to benefit others for years to come.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Benjamine Burris; and her sisters, Anna Mae (Harmon) Jones and Marilyn Ruth (Harmon) Leinart.

She is survived by her loving son, B. Shane Burris; and her cherished Maltipoo, Tyson Burris.

The family honored Gloria’s wishes and held a private graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to one of the following charitable organizations in Gloria’s memory:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Shriners Children’s, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home (Boys Town), 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.

Gloria’s love for her family, her appreciation for the past, and her dedication to preserving family history will remain a lasting part of her legacy. Though she will be dearly missed, the memories she preserved and the love she shared will continue to be treasured by those who knew her.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton was in charge of all arrangements. Holleygamble.com

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