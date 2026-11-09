Gloria Dean Mynatt, Clinton

Gloria Dean Mynatt, age 75, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 6, 2026, at Rocky Top Care Center.

Gloria was born on December 5, 1950, and was a lifelong resident of Anderson County. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Gloria treasured spending time with her grandchildren, who were a very special part of her life. She enjoyed going to the beach and traveling, especially the memories made traveling with her late husband, John. She also loved her beloved dog, Blaze, who brought her much happiness and companionship.

In addition to her husband, John Mynatt, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Barbara Carden.

She is survived by her children, Rev. Brian Thomas and Gina of Clinton; her sister, Diane Ivey and husband Harold of Rocky Top; her grandchildren, Logan Thomas and Ella Thomas, both of Powell; special friend, Jackie; and her cousin, Toni Dunn of Knoxville.

In keeping with Gloria’s wishes, she will be cremated, and no services will be held.

Gloria will be remembered for the love she had for her family, the special times spent with her grandchildren, and the many memories she made throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the family of Gloria Dean Mynatt.

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