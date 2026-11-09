Glenn Kenneth Ballew, 98, Harriman

Glenn Kenneth Ballew, age 98, of Harriman passed away Friday, November 6, 2026. Glenn graduated from Roane County High School and was a long-time member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the Tennessee Air National Guard for 30 years. Glenn served as a member of Union Lodge 38 F&AM, a 32nd Scottish Rite Mason, the Kerbela Shrine Temple and the American Legion. He loved being outdoors and working in flower beds.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Hixson Ballew who was his pride and joy for 72 years; parents, Charles A. and Carrie Swicegood Ballew; brothers; Paul Eugene Ballew and Donald K. Ballew.

Survived by nieces; Cindy and Connie Guinn, nephews; Bobby Lee Ballew, Sonny B. Ballew, Scott and Stephen Guinn. Great-nephews Ethan Guinn and Bailey Guinn. Great-niece Ella Guinn, great-great niece, Millie May Guinn.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 12:30 p.m. with Reverend Gary Lynn officiating. Followed by a Masonic Memorial Service conducted by Union Lodge #38 F&AM. Burial in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers Piney Grove Baptist Church building fund. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ballew Family.

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