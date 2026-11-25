Gina G. Harrison, 62, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2026, at home. While Gina spent many years facing daily, grueling challenges of chronic illness with unmatched grace, strength, and faith (along with unmatched stubbornness and hard-headedness), her sudden departure had left an unexpected void in our hearts. We take comfort in knowing that she is finally free of pain, breathing easy for the first time in many years, and resting in the peace she so deeply deserved.

Gina was born June 5, 1964, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Bearden High School in 1982. She was of the Baptist faith and loved Jesus. Although her health kept her from attending church for many years, she never stopped sharing the importance of Christ with her children. She prayed daily and often wrote letters to Jesus in her journal.

Much of Gina’s childhood was spent in the loving home of her Aunt Velma and Mom Rose. She spent her life sharing stories of them with her children, making sure they were never forgotten and always loved. We cherished hearing those stories, knowing that some of her happiest memories came from growing up surrounded by love, multiple aunts and uncles, and countless cousins she considered siblings and loved dearly.

In 1982, Gina welcomed her first son, Brandon, followed by her second son, Paul, in 1984. A short time later, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Paul Harrison. Together, they spent many years traveling, raising their family, enjoying summers on the lake, and making memories while living life to the fullest. In 1992, they welcomed their daughter, Amberly.

Gina and Paul married on May 23, 1997, and shared a life full of love until Paul’s unexpected passing in 2008. Although their time together was shorter than anyone would have wished, Gina knew there would never be another Paul. She spent the rest of her days talking about him, loving him, and missing him. We find comfort in knowing they are finally back in each other’s arms.

Gina was most commonly and affectionately known as Momma or Miss Gina, but her proudest title was “Nana”. She adored her grandchildren, and they adored her. She spoke of them to everyone she met, and Aleigha and Shawn were her greatest joy. Even her grandchildren’s siblings and friends knew her as Nana Gina, and she loved spending time with all of “her babies”. She also enjoyed hanging out, taking naps, and sneaking treats with her grandpups, Mimi and Keelo, who knew her as their Nana, too.

An animal lover through and through, Gina raised countless dogs, cats, birds, and other pets alongside her children. Her home was always a place for anyone and anything in need of love and a home. She found joy in watching nature, tending to flowers, admiring the rose bush Paul had planted, and especially watching butterflies, deer, and birds. Her favorite was the red cardinal, which always reminded her of her beloved Mom Rose. Whenever one appeared, Gina would become thrilled and say it was Mom Rose stopping by to say hello and send her love. She often reminded us, “Cardinals appear when angels are near.” Now, we will think of them both whenever we see one.

Gina loved all things shiny and colorful, especially her jewelry, or her “bling” as she called it. Even on her hardest days, she felt her best with her jewelry on, makeup done, nails looking pretty, and an ice-cold Sprite in hand. These little things were simply part of who she was.

Oh, how we will miss her.

Gina was preceded in death be her beloved husband, Paul; her mother, Ginger McFarland, and stepfather, Homer McFarland; her grandmother, Mom Rose Conley; her Aunt Velma Jackson; her brother-in-law, Bobby; and numerous aunts, cousins, grandpups, and grandcats.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amberly and Chris Burum of Oak Ridge; her sons, Brandon McFarland of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Paul Carpenter Jr. (PJ) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; her granddaughter, Aleigha Erimie and Nichloas of Fort Stewart, Georgia; her grandson, Shawn McFarland and Brooklyn of Oak Ridge; her beloved grandpups, Mimi and Keelo; her brothers, Tracy and Timmy McFarland; her honorary daughters, Lucinda and Katherine; and the many friends of her children who became her own kids along the way. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved and considered family.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

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