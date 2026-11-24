Geneva Ann Poland Easter, lovingly known as “Mimi” to her family, was born in Harriman, Tennessee, on November 7, 1935. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2026. She had just celebrated her 91st birthday.

Growing up she was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Geneva was a longtime and devoted member of Trenton Street Baptist Church and the Promise Keepers Sunday School Class in Harriman. Her Christian faith was a guiding part of her life. She especially enjoyed teaching Vacation Bible School and sharing her love of the Lord with children.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Geneva shared a lifetime of love with her beloved husband, Billy “Gene” Easter. Together, they raised three children.

Geneva will be remembered for her genuine Southern charm, generous heart, and unmistakable love of family. Some of the sweetest memories were made around her kitchen table, where she was well known for her chicken dumplings, and fried apple pies. She lovingly shared these favorites at church gatherings and personally delivered to friends and neighbors in need of comfort.

After her retirement from Roane Hosiery, life opened another wonderful chapter for Geneva and Gene. They were active members of the Walden’s Ridge Antique Car Club. Geneva enjoyed driving their 1965 red Mustang to cruise-ins while Gene drove their Model A Ford. They made many happy memories and lasting friendships along the way.

Preceded in death by: Her beloved husband, Billy Gene Easter; her son, Scott Easter; her parents, Albert Poland Sr. and Olive Poland; her brother, Albert “Pete” Poland Jr.; her infant brother, Kenneth Poland; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Poland.

Survived by: Her daughter, Karen Easter of Knoxville; her son, Michael Easter (Trish) of Soddy-Daisy; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Easter of Knoxville.

Her six grandchildren: Kyle Whitehead, Daniel Easter (Allison), Lee Whitehead (Brianna), Emily Easter, Molly Elfenbaum (Joe), and Lila Powers (Caleb).

Her five great-grandchildren: Jane Easter, Phoenix Whitehead, Grant Easter, Hayes Easter, and Addie Powers.

She is also survived by her special niece, Teresa Pierce (Glenn), and nephew, Chris Poland (Jana), along with a host of other life long family, friends, and neighbors.

Geneva’s life was a blessing, her love was a gift, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is reunited with the loved ones who went before her and that she is free from pain and “glowing” in the presence of her Lord.

Special Thanks

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to UT Hospice, especially Trina and Kasie, for their compassion, kindness, and support during Geneva’s final days. A very special thank-you to caregiver Junior Sneed, whose loyal presence and loving care will never be forgotten. The family is also grateful to the many others, too numerous to name, whose kindness and support meant more than words can express.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Mike Winters officiating. Burial 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Piney Grove Cemetery with Daniel Easter, Lee Whitehead, Joe Elfanbaum, Caleb Powers, Chris Poland and Jack Farmer serving as Pallbearers. Kyle Whitehead, Charles Ferguson, Don Winningham, Jerry Farmer, Johnny Farmer and Johnny Thompson will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. A meal will be provided following the service on Sunday at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to Trenton Street Baptist Church 519 Trenton Street Harriman, TN. 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Easter Family.

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