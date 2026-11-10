Gary “Red” Lee Dennison, 67

The gale force wind that was Gary “Red” Lee Dennison shifted to a whisper on November 5, 2026. He passed after a courageous short battle with cancer. Red was born on August 24, 1959, to Harold “Sarge” and Donna Dennison.

Red was a man with a strong work ethic that led to a long four-decade career with Gerdau Ameristeel, Knoxville, TN and their predecessors as a master mechanic. Red loved to sing and spend time with his grandkids. His love also included his farm, animals, VOLS football, women’s basketball and tinkering with older cars.

Red will be missed by his true love and soulmate Patty Anderson, brothers Gene Dennison (Beverly) New Mexico, Jeff Dennison Powell Tn, sister Donna Weaver Rocky Top, TN, Loving stepson Perry Lewis (Lilly) and kids Alyssa (Jack), Tristen, Wyatt, Gracie, Hope, and Faith “Lee Lee” Lewis.

Also survived by niece and God Daughter Cathleen Burnett (Matthew) and sons Neyland, Easton, Lucas, and Jasper. Special friends John “Odee” and Carol Rhea along with Bobby Elliot who were not just friends but also brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday November 15, 2026, 4:00 pm at Rocky Worship Center 160 Straight Wy Rocky Top, Tennessee.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Red and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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