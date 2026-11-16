Ferd Houston Armstrong, 83, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on November 14, 2026 surround by his family. Born on September 6, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ferd lived a life centered around hard work, family, and the things he loved most.

Ferd was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. A hardworking home builder by trade, he took pride in his work and the things he built with his own two hands. When he wasn’t working, he could often be found doing what he loved most — hunting, watching his grandchildren play sports, or sitting on his front porch enjoying the day with his wife. Those simple moments, surrounded by the people he loved, were some of his greatest joys.

Above all, Ferd loved his family. He was proud of his children, grand-children, and great-grandchild and treasured every opportunity to watch them grow, make memories, and enjoy life. His love, wisdom, and presence will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Armstrong; sons, Michael (Paula) Armstrong and Mark (Jeanne) Armstrong; grandchildren, Brittany Armstrong, Ashley (Corey) Armstrong, Zach (Leslie) Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, and Megan Armstrong; great-granddaughter, Laken Mae Armstrong; sister June Emberton; and brother David Armstrong. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones who will cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Monica Lee Armstrong; his mother and father Robert (Beluah) Armstrong; his brother, Boyd Armstrong; and his sister, Linda Adcock; his mother- and father-in-law, Robert and Vivian Blevins.

Ferd leaves behind a legacy built not only in the homes he constructed, but in the family he loved, the memories he created, and the lives he touched along the way.

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. Though his chair on the front porch may sit empty, the memories made there and the love he shared will live on forever.

Rest easy. You’ve earned your rest.

Special thanks to Gina James and Covenant Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16th, 2026, from 1:00 – 2:30 PM in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 2:30 PM with Rev. Robert Melton officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Armstrong family.

Like this: Like Loading…