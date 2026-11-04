Evelyn Tinsley, Harriman

Ms. Evelyn Tinsley, age 67, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2026, at her home. She was born December 27, 1958, in Pekin, Illinois. She graduated from Pekin High School. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed doing diamond art, sewing, and watching “Let’s Make A Deal”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy & Betty Rutledge; and husband, Ken “Dougie” Daniels.

Survivors include:

Children & Spouses: Katie Owen (Randy)

Jeri Rose

Kenneth Tinsley (Misty Cooper)

Grandchildren: Malia Davis, Mary Davis, Isabell Tate, Faith Marney, Riley Marney, Sarah Grace Marney-Tinsley, Evanah Haze Tinsley, and an expected Grandchild

Great Grandchild: Emory Marney and an expected Great Grandchild

Siblings: Debra Gillespie, Delbert Rutledge, Coral Wisdom, Fred Rutledge, Gayle Merritt, Terry Rutlede, Richard Rutledge, and Maggie Hall

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Phil Merill officiating. Cremation arrangements will follow. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Ms. Evelyn Tinsley.

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