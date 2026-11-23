Evaughn Mollie (Strand) Jones left this world as she lived it – in peace and in the comfort of her home, in her own bed– on Thursday, November 19, 2026. A remarkable record that left even Evaughn herself surprised, she was often heard proclaiming, “Ooh boy! I can’t believe I’m 102!”

Evaughn lived a long life indeed, wearing many hats, known to many different people as many different things. But the one title she held close to her heart was that of Christian. Evaughn was a woman of God and lived a good life with Jesus kept close to her heart. She held the honor of being the first member of the then newly-built Deer Lodge First Baptist Church in 1939.

Born and raised in Deer Lodge to Alfred and Blanche (Lyons) Strand on June 29, 1924, Evaughn grew up knowing what she wanted and rarely changed her mind. Some might call that stubborn, or obstinate, but let’s just say she was strong-willed, a trait she learned growing up second oldest of six children.

Evaughn loved life, mostly from the view of her porch, as she watched the world change around her. In fact she loved life so much she outlasted her parents, all her siblings, her daughter, granddaughter, and her husband of nearly 61 years, Joe Jones. She said more than once that she wanted to live to be at least 100, surpassing her mother’s longevity of 100 years. And she did. She proved to us that sometimes it’s good to be stubborn.

Nothing could change her mind about living a long life, including a number of health issues in recent years. She kept all of us (especially her son Jerry and his wife Jill) on our toes when she shattered her collar bone, but that wasn’t enough. If she drank beer (she didn’t), she would have said, “Here, hold my beer.” Over the next two years Evaughn splintered her ankle which earned her an emergency Lifestar flight from Deer Lodge to UT Hospital). As if that wasn’t enough, the following year she broke her hip, but bounced back quickly after a healing retreat at the Lifecare Center of Morgan County in Wartburg. Nothing stopped her, including a case of double pneumonia that would have brought any other ordinary senior citizen down. She fought that off easier than swatting flies.

Evaughn refused to give into old age and continued to live as independent a life as she could in her own home, taking care of herself as best as she could—until she couldn’t, with Jerry and Jill overseeing her daily needs tirelessly. Stubborn, nah. Determined. Very.

Her extended dance with life came with good reason. Evaughn was surrounded by a community that loved her, and more importantly, family that adored her. Her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Jill Jones, devoted their lives to serving as her care keepers, always there to see to her every need. Her granddaughter Lindsay Jones, and grandson, Noah Jones, stayed close by also, providing love and comfort in more ways than they realized.

In addition to her local family, Evaughn’s son Donald Jones and wife Elizabeth, and their children and grandchildren, along with the children and grandchildren of her (deceased) daughter, JoAnn Jones, visited regularly, bringing mayhem, laughter, love, and lots of hugs and kisses throughout the years.

That laughter and mayhem was a generational trait handed down from Evaughn herself, who could give a joke as well as she could take it. Appearing sweet-natured and softspoken, every now and then (more often that you’d expect) she would surprise us all as glimpses of her wild child nature would peek out. She would jest and joke with the rest of us, when we least expected it. Our world was filled with laughter because of Evaughn.

As plentiful as the laughter and love, Evaughn’s cooking will always be remembered as a skill she shared with many. Thanks to her, we’d always leave a few pounds heavier after visiting. Her fried chicken, cornbread, and especially her biscuits and gravy, are trademarks that will be remembered for generations to come. One of the greatest gifts she’s left us is her love of cooking, which she has handed down to her son, Jerry.

With summertime her favorite time of year, Evaughn loved her birthday and especially the Fourth of July, with both falling just days apart. It was then that she and Joe got together more than 80 years ago, creating their own fireworks of love that lasted a lifetime.

While she spent a good portion of her days as wife and mother, throughout her younger years Evaughn found the time to waitress and work as a seamstress at the local factory. Any hobby or craft she set her mind to she succeeded and exceeded at. Canning food, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and baking came with ease. Maybe because she put her heart into everything she did.

It was that heart and devotion that had her following the only love of her life to Michigan, Knoxville, and Oak Ridge (remember the Manhattan Project?) when work had Joe relocating during their younger years. A funny story she liked to tell was about the time she snuck through the fence into the Secret City (Oak Ridge) to steal a few precious moments with Joe. See? She was a wild child and had to be to keep up with Joe. Regardless of where their adventures took them, in the end they always returned home to Deer Lodge. In fact, the home she lived and died in was built by Joe back in 1965.

So, yes, she was set in her ways, and didn’t really like change. But the peace and contentment she found in her hometown surrounded by her family and friends was enough to make a lifetime of memories that will last forever. From horse and buggies to five-hour flights to New York, from wind-up gramophones to 24-hour news broadcasts on color television, Evaughn experienced 102 years of life that reshaped humanity as we know it, yet those years couldn’t change the woman she was: loving, loyal, faithful, spiritual, kind, funny, and steadfast.

Evaughn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joe Vincent Jones, and parents Alfred and Blanche (Lyons) Strand, sisters Edith Davidson, Eva Turner, Leila Davis, and Ella Mae Strand, and brothers Conrad Strand and Earl Strand. Also preceding her in death were her daughter JoAnn Jones and granddaughter Janie Louise Snow, both of New York.

She leaves behind many broken-hearted loved ones, including her son Donald and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Jones (Florida), and Jerry and daughter-in-law Jill Jones of Deer Lodge. Also left to follow in her legacy are her granddaughters by her deceased daughter JoAnn Jones—Janine (and David) Phillips, Joy (and Dennis) Presta, and Jeana Giacobbe—all from New York; her granddaughters by Donald Jones—Alisa (Brian) Kaminski, and Gayle Jones, also from Florida; and grandchildren by Jerry Jones –Lindsay Jones (and Hunter Harrison) and Noah Jones, Deer Lodge.

There are numerous great (and great) grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and caregivers left behind with a little less laughter and love in their lives—too numerous to list here. She loved them all dearly.

To all of her neighbors, friends, family, and everyone who helped celebrate her birthdays, who porch sat with her as the sun rose and set around her, who came to care for her over the years, who dropped off meals and ran errands, who called regularly, and kept her in your prayers and thoughts, Evaughn loved each and every one of you. We will always be eternally grateful.

Special thanks goes out to her caregiver Mary Phillips, and her Hospice Nurse, Buffi Daugherty for their tireless attention and devoted friendship they extended. Thank you for being a special part of Evaughn’s life.

Additional gratitude goes out to all the health care providers over the last few years, including the friends she made through Home Health Care Services, Lifecare Center Rehabilitation Services of Morgan County in Wartburg, UT Hospice Services, and all the medical professionals who kept her healthy for us over the years.

The family request that lieu of flowers please make a donation in Evaughn’s honor to the Mt. Hope Cemetery. MHCA P.O. Box 55, Deer Lodge, TN 37726.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2026, from 12 to 2 pm Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Frank Kirby officiating, internment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, where Evaughn Mollie Jones will be reunited with her lifetime love and husband Joe Vincent Jones.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Evaughn Mollie (Strand) Jones.

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