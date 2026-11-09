Emma Louise Corlew (Tiddle) Thomas, 104

Emma Louise Corlew (Tiddle) Thomas passed away on November 5, 2026. She was born on June 4, 1922 in Charlotte, Tennessee to Blake Leech Corlew and Myrtle Loggins Corlew. After graduating from Charlotte High School as Salutatorian, she attended Tennessee Polytechnic Institute (TPI) in Cookeville, Tennessee, now Tennessee Technological University, and graduated with the Bachelor of Science degree. In 1937, she received the Latin Cup Award from Charlotte High School, and upon graduation from TPI, was listed in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

After graduation from TPI (now TTU) in 1943, Tiddle arrived in Oak Ridge to work at ORNL for Clinton Engineer Works (CEW); was married to J. Rodney Thomas in 1944 in Chicago, Illinois during World War II; worked in banking in Nashville while Rodney was serving his country in the United States Navy; and later moved back to Oak Ridge in 1946 to work for DuPont de Nemours.

Tiddle joined the Methodist Church at age 11, and with her husband joined First Methodist Church in 1947, where she volunteered for many years as a life-time member of the Woman’s Society of Christian Service (forerunner of UMW, now United Women in Faith). In her church, she also volunteered in Sunday School, and served as a Co-Chair of Vacation Bible School. Her hobbies included duplicate bridge, where she earned the American Contract Bridge League status of Bronze Level Life Master, and also volunteered for 25 years at Methodist Medical Center as a Gift Shop “Pink Lady”.

Tiddle is fondly remembered for establishing life-long friendships with so many people and for dedicating her life to her family and her church. Tiddle lived her faith. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, her parents, and her four siblings: Mary Elizabeth, Daisy Rook, James Blake and Sarah Evelyn. She is survived by her children: Cindy Shelton (Steve), David Thomas and Ken Thomas; her three grandchildren: Paige Davies (Michael), Sandy Cardon (Chris), and Ashley Sullivan (Patrick); and her eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 1:00 pm with music before the service at 12:30 pm, and interment to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park (1501 Bethel Valley Road) in the Garden of The Last Supper.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge | 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike | Oak Ridge, TN 37830 | www.fumcor.org/give in memory of Louise (Tiddle) Thomas.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations of Oak Ridge is assisting the Thomas family.

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